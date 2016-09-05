Millennials Matter: Welcome to the Bi-Co

By Editor- in- Chief Abby Hoyt

On my first day of school at Bryn Mawr three years ago, I was absolutely certain that I would be a political science and economics double major with a minor in psychology. This combination was what I believed to be the ultimate equation to my success in life. I had carefully planned every course I was going to take up until my senior year, including my potential class schedule for a year long study abroad program at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science, where I hoped to spend my junior year.

I wanted nothing more than for this beautifully planned future to start as soon as possible and in order to achieve this daunting course of study I needed to be enrolled in Introduction to Political Science during the first semester of my freshman year. I strutted past my ill-prepared peers who were endlessly stressing about the courses they were going to take, thinking I had college all figured out. I went back to my dorm room after a productive first day to check my email and that’s when all hell broke loose. My introduction to political science course had been over-enrolled, there was a lottery, and I was dropped.

Devastated by this roadblock in my life plan, I marched myself next-door to the Dean’s office (which because of the small size of Bryn Mawr’s campus was quite literally next door) and swiftly demanded to talk to my Dean. I just sat there in the waiting room, fuming. When I was finally alone with my Dean I let it all out. I yelled, I cried and I begged her to do ANYTHING and EVERYTHING in her power to get me into that political science class.

Once I was finished my embarrassing diatribe, my Dean looked at me with a smile in her eyes and asked if I had an alternative course in mind to fill the void in my schedule. Rolling my eyes, I laid out my life plan for her once again and explained to her the vital importance of being in that particular course at that particular time. She still remained unconvinced. Instead she looked at my schedule and noticed a film class I had signed up for in order to fulfill a requirement. “This class looks like fun,” she said cheerfully. “Maybe you’ll enjoy it and want to study film instead.”

That’s when I really lost it. A FILM MAJOR?! WAS SHE SERIOUS?! She obviously wasn’t taking my life plan or me seriously so, I did what any reasonable college student does in crisis…I called my mom. I ranted and raved about the nerve of that damn Dean to even suggest that I would change my entire life plan! After a half an hour of non-stop talking my mother promptly told me to relax and hung up the phone. The next day I found an email from her in my inbox with the subject line UNSOLICITED ADVICE. Uh oh.

“Embrace what life offers, not what you had planned it to be,” she began and continued on to stress that I stop trying to plan out every little detail. “Life is meant to be lived. You can’t always live in one time, just waiting for the next one to come along.”

Of course, I read the email and then promptly decided that she and my Dean were wrong and that I was right. I went back to the Introduction to Political Science professor’s office hours twice, the actual class three times, and the Dean’s office once more until I finally gave up and realized I just wasn’t getting in to that course. Instead, I took Introduction to Economics, where I learned that studying economics requires Calculus; something I was not willing to subject myself to…EVER. Second semester, I took an introductory psychology course and learned the hard way that my stomach just was not strong enough to delve inside the human brain. My junior year I went abroad to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and loved every second of my time there. When I got back in the spring, I declared a minor in film and media studies. Throughout my time at Bryn Mawr I have joined the crew team, adopted a Grandparent, ran for student government, tried out for an Acapella group, performed in the “Vagina Monologues”, got certified to teach Zumba, took a class tracing the history of Pornography, traveled to Cyprus, was an extra in “How to Get Away with Murder”, volunteered my time doing income taxes for residents in Norristown, and so much more that was never a part of the life plan that I made for myself on my first day of freshman year.

So, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new students to Bryn Mawr and Haverford College and pass on my own piece of unsolicited advice: I once saw millennials described as “pragmatic idealists,” meaning that we not only have a strong desire to make a difference, but a plan with calculated steps on how exactly to go about making this “difference.” We have a plan for our lives and we firmly believe that if we follow this plan then we will succeed. I am here to tell you, and remind myself, that there is no algorithm for success. Success is not something you wait for, it is something that comes in the small victories that you achieve daily. So before you run to your Dean or call your mother in a blind rage, I beg to you to remind yourself of this valuable principle and be open to the new and exciting things headed your way. Good Luck!