From Grimm to Morrison: Children’s Literature in Canaday’s “Quita’s Corner”

By Veronica Walton, Staff Writer

A trip to Canaday Library doesn’t typically result in browsing through the phlegmatic piles of fiction resting in Quita’s Corner, let alone its sparse-yet-vivid supply of illustrated children’s books. I took a break from studying to peruse the lonesome shelf, not exactly sure what to expect. An evocation of childhood, perhaps? The finding of a blocky, brassy book that, even after nearly a decade and a half, could still somehow speak to me?

Or maybe all of the above. From the Brothers Grimm there is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (trans. Randall Jarrell), a classic fairytale brought to life by Nancy Ekholm Burkert’s lively, woodcut-like illustrations. A Kiss for Little Bear, by Else Holmelund Minarik and Maurice Sendak, provides a more sentimental option: a silly little book about the spread of affection, featuring Little Bear, his doting grandmother and two little skunks who fall in love.

T hen there’s Time of Wonder by Robert McCloskey. Adorned with summery free verse, it hearkens back to simple days near the coast—particularly in Bucks Harbor, Maine—and a family’s deepening experience before, during and after a great storm: singing, sailing, gardening, jumping off great rocks, collecting shells and playing in the rain. “It is a quiet time of wonder – for wondering, for instance: / Where do hummingbirds go in a hurricane?”

Also in this tranquil little corner are at least five books by Toni Morrison, one of which is titled The Book of Mean People (co-authored by Slade Morrison, with illustrations by Pascal Lemaitre). This hardcover details the experiences a bunny child has had with the mean people in life. The bunny describes all types of bullies and browbeaters and how exactly they go about being unkind to others. Beneath the surface of this simply-drawn and pithy volume, there are powerful statements such as: “Screaming people disappear when they yell,” “Frowning people scare me when they smile,” and, perhaps most telling, “Some of the meanest people whisper.” Imagine: a book that teaches kids to identify sarcasm, oppression, and totalitarianism!

In the same vein, there’s the monumental poem Life Doesn’t Frighten Me by Maya Angelou, appropriately illustrated by legendary abstractionist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The work includes an outpouring of courage and defiance, with Angelou explaining that nothing, not even “strangers,” “tough guys,” “frogs” or “snakes,” spooks her whatsoever.

It strikes me how much children can learn from such books. They learn about people, and ideas, and feelings; they learn about the world. So, if you’re ever in Canaday and want to rest your weary eyes, or are in need of some life-affirming inspiration, take another look at these childhood classics. Inside these pages are gorgeous illustrations, accessible language and timeless life lessons. Inside these pages is power.