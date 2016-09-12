Haverford Cross Country Ready to Take Off

By Jane Bary, Staff Writer

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams are raring to go as they look to once again advance to the NCAA championships by season’s end. The teams return many of last year’s stars as well as a host of talented new young runners. This mix of experience and youth should mean another strong season for the Fords, who made it to nationals last year.

On the men’s side, the Fords have another national-caliber team. The squad took 12th place at NCAAs, won the Centennial Conference championships last fall and is now gunning to finish in the top five nationally. To do so, the team will rely on some fresh faces—only three of the seven runners who competed on the regional team are left, but a particularly strong sophomore class is ready to step up.

Co-captain Charlie Hale ‘17 says it’s unusual for first-year runners to crack the top seven on the men’s team, since they tend not to have as much mileage experience as some of the older runners. But the squad has many sophomores, juniors, and seniors who’ve gotten a lot better since last season and can make big contributions.

To train, the team focused on racking up “easy mileage” during the summer rather than jumping straight into high-intensity training. “Most of our returning guys have been clicking off 70 to 100 miles per week for at least the last month, so we’ve got a lot of strength and are just starting to supplement the mileage with harder workouts,” Hale said.

Though running may seem like an individual sport, co-captain Jimmy Gorman ‘17 notes that the team element has been key to Haverford’s success. “Last year, I was blessed with a core group of 5 guys that was capable of running together in nearly all of our five-mile, invitational races,” Gorman said. “There must be an emphasis on running in a pack throughout the season to ensure success.” Gorman is one of the three returning runners from last season’s regional championship team, along with Graham Peet ‘19 and Henry Woods ‘18.

The women are also hoping to land on the top in both the conference and region, and end the season with a strong run at nationals. The squad lost some stars to graduation, but will turn to young talent to fill the gaps.

“While losing close friends and teammates is always bittersweet, it also means that there will be some new growth on the team,” said co-captain Katie Rose Sullivan ‘18. “Now that we have scoring spots opening up, it’s really exciting to see other teammates who have been working hard for a few years come into their own and take on that responsibility.”

The Fords took 22nd place at nationals last year, and bring back five of the seven runners who competed in that race. Sullivan and fellow captain Amelia Keyser-Gibson ‘18 were key contributors in that race and throughout the season, and they will be integral in acclimating the team’s eight new runners to college competition.

“We got a big, promising group of freshmen, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how they will be able to help out the team,” said Keyser-Gibson.

Nicole Giannetti ’18 was the top Haverford finisher at the team’s non-scoring Alumnae Open on Sept. 3, and proves to be another runner to look out for. She also made it to nationals for the Fords last fall.

With a host of new team members, the Fords are coming together nicely. “The team seems to be meshing well. People are working well together in workouts and races and mixing up groups for mileage runs,” said Allie Hacker ‘17, the third captain.

Both the men’s and women’s squads will gear up for the Main Line Invitational on Friday, Sept. 16.