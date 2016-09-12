“Making it” in a Place not Designed for Me

By Leslie Luqueno, Staff Writer

Just three weeks ago, first-year students were moving into their dorms, excited and nervous about what was to come. I was one of those students, and though excitement rushed through my body, so did the fear that I no longer belonged. The truth is, while I was honored to be accepted to such an amazing school like Haverford, I knew that I’d be attending a predominantly white institution. Move-in day was stressful in the sense that even as I sought faces that looked like they shared a similar background and ethnicity, I found very few.

Transitioning from a high school where 99% of the student population was Latinx to a college where only nine percent of students identify as Latinx was one of my main concerns when I chose Haverford. I had heard horror stories of people of color at other institutions being verbally and sometimes even physically attacked due to their background. Fear has caused many Latinx people I know to stay in areas where they are the majority, and some hesitate to ever leave. Venturing off into the unknown is a difficult and frightening journey that not everyone is willing to take. But strength comes from doing the things we were once afraid of doing and overcoming the things we never thought we could.

My biggest fear coming into college was that people would think I don’t deserve to be here, and that maybe I’d start believing them. I had people tell me I didn’t need to study for the SAT because “affirmative action” gives a lot of leeway for a low-income Latina like me. And there are always going to be people that believe that. What they don’t understand is that to get where I am, I had to work so many times harder than they did because the system was created with them, not me, in mind. Higher education was not designed for people with marginalized identities like mine, and neither is the society we’re living in.

But just because it wasn’t created for me doesn’t mean I don’t deserve to be here. I know that the challenges I’ve had to face show that I deserve my spot at this elite liberal arts college. The background I grew up in has made it harder for me to get here, but my culture has also taught me about hard-work, dedication and perseverance. I wouldn’t change my background even if I could because it has shaped the individual I have become; the challenges I faced have and will always be worth it.

Being a person of color at this institution can be frightening at times. But what’s worse is living a life in which fear controls my actions. Ultimately, I know that Haverford will value what my background has to offer to the community as much as I value the contribution the community will make on my character.