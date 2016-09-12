September Book Review: Power of Three

By Kate Hawthorne, Staff Writer

If you like Harry Potter, Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wee Free Men or British Mythology in General, then this is the book for you!

Diana Wynne Jones’ Power of Three was originally published in 1976 but reprinted in 2001. Why revisit such an old book? To put it simply, Diana Wynne Jones is an incredible British author. Most students probably know of the Miyazaki movie Howl’s Moving Castle, which was roughly based on her book (though any fan of hers knows that they are very different and should probably be considered separately). However, she also wrote the Chrestomanci Chronicles, Hexwood, A Sudden Wild Magic and Fire and Hemlock. She is known for creating complex characters with enticing plots and vivid landscapes.

In just 40 years, from 1970 to her death in 2011, she wrote around 60 books, with three published posthumously. Included in this count are six short story collections, four separate short stories, five picture books, three non-fiction books, one poem and five series. In Britain, she has been compared to such greats as J.K. Rowling, Neil Gaiman, and Robin McKinley. And to think: all of this because she started writing as a thirty-year-old mother of three in order to “keep her sanity.”

Although the novel Power of Three is not one of her more well-known works, it is still a wonderful and fun read. The book tells the coming of age story of a character named Gair, a child with two Gifted siblings who has yet to display any special powers. While Gifts are not common among Gair’s people, being the only child of three to have no powers is, as one might expect, a bit demoralizing. The story spans from a short flashback of Gair and his siblings’ uncle and mother’s childhoods to the children’s twelfth birthday. While the fantastical element does make the book less relevant to college students, it is a worthwhile escape. The story includes several surprising twists and turns, as well as the maturing of the characters expected in a coming of age story.

Although the book may not be new, its age does not detract from the wonderful plot and multi-dimensional characters—two things that are hard to find together in young adult books today.