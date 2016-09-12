Why Science isn’t Dead: Recent Results in Physics

By Chloe Lindeman, Co-Editor-in-Chief

There’s no question that we understand our world pretty well. We can model the motions of galaxies, predict how electric charges will interact, and even describe the mechanics that govern particles on the smallest scales. But at the fundamental level, there are still many unanswered questions. So research continues, and with it new results. Here are some of the biggest developments in physics from the summer.

A promising exoplanet: What are the chances that the star closest to our sun would have an orbiting planet that could be habitable? It’s hard to say, but that seems to be the case. As National Geographic reports, in late August, astronomers announced the discovery of Proxima b, an Earth-like planet orbiting our nearest star neighbor Proxima Centauri. Of course, that the planet is rocky and in an orbit conducive to habitable temperatures hardly guarantees life has developed there, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.

Gravitational waves: Okay, the initial results from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) came early last semester, not over the summer. It was then that the collaboration announced the first direct detection of gravitational waves, a result predicted by Einstein’s general relativity but not confirmed until this year. However, LIGO confirmed the observation of a second event in June, and hopes to see many more in years to come.

Jupiter flyby: After the widely-publicized Pluto flyby in 2015, pictures of Jupiter might seem like old news. But the Juno mission, which completed the first of 36 flybys of our solar system’s largest planet in late August, is seeing a new side of Jupiter. According to the NASA website, Juno will give us “the first glimpse of Jupiter’s north and south poles” along with better-resolution photos of the atmosphere.

No new particle: After rumors of CERN discovering a particle with energy around 750 GeV surfaced, representatives at the International Conference of High Energy Physics announced that any anomaly in the data was just that: an anomaly. At a facility like CERN, which receives an astounding volume of data, small bumps constantly show up and disappear as new data is counted; although the bump at 750 GeV was larger than most, it too was a fluke. On the positive side, CERN continues to set limits on what new particles could look like so scientists can hone in particular regions of interest.

Acoustical black hole: Black holes are by definition objects with a gravitational pull so strong nothing, not even light, can escape. In the 1970s, Stephen Hawking postulated that the boundaries of these objects should actually emit light, but the signal is so faint that we have not yet been able to detect it—at least, not with real black holes. In August, one researcher revealed he found Hawking-like radiation in an acoustical analog to the black hole: an “artificial” black hole that traps sound waves instead of light waves. If confirmed, the results would be strong support for the creation of Hawking radiation by true black holes.