Millennials Matter: Don’t Get Confused

By Abby Hoyt, Co-Editor-in-Chief

Baby boomers decided to give the Internet a shot this week when their sixteen-year-old grandkids were able to finally explain to them that “tweets” were not just sounds that came out of a bird and that Facebook was not just the online version of Yellow Pages. Blinded by the power of posting online, retirees with too much time on their hands started the #HowToConfuseAMillennial.

Despite mass advances in education and technology, it is widely assumed that Millennials know nothing about the way the world works—an assumption that came through clearly in all the tweets by “real adults” highlighting the shortcomings of Millennials, such as our inability to read a map, use a VHS (whatever the hell that is), spell without autocorrect and navigate an encyclopedia in the library. But the truth is that these once-vital life skills have now become obsolete, replaced by new skills.

Of course, trying new things can be a little scary sometimes, but the perplexing thing about non-Millennials is that not every new thing is scary. They are very picky about the things they are and are not afraid of. For an example, they wholeheartedly embrace caller ID so they can pick when they want to answer the phone, but they have a hard time sending a text without signing it “love grandma” because they are worried you won’t know who it is. Skyping with the grandkids seems to be no big deal, but Facetime is just “too hard.” Having all those buttons on the iPhone is just plain unnecessary, but pressing the same button three times in order to type one letter on their flip phone is totally legitimate.

Despite these quirks, we love our dear sweet grandparents and their friends. Well, at least we did until they started using the Twitter sphere to make fun of us. Maybe they thought we wouldn’t see their tweets if they tweeted before noon. Unfortunately, we did see them. And when Millennials woke up around 11:00am they made that poor anonymous granny behind her laptop screen regret the moment she hovered her mouse over the post button and thought, “Hmm, I wonder what this button does.”

While I’m sure the tweets were intended in a joking manner, the authors should have known that generation infamously known for being “too sensitive” probably wouldn’t find them too funny. Millennials lashed out with tweets criticizing the baby boomers for leaving them with a crippling economy, destroying the housing market, perhaps worst of all using social media (a concept specifically designed for millennial rants) to criticize them. Unable to cope with the pressures of social media, the hashtag has since died off and grandparents everywhere have sworn off the Internet—this time for good.