Women in Media: Hillary Clinton

By Dilesha Tanna, Staff Writer

With the elections only weeks away, the media has been flooded with articles, blogs, and photos of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. And with the incessant flurry of news and digital appearances comes the adversary representations of the candidates. In particular, the coverage of Hillary Clinton as a female politician has received extra attention.

Many have claimed that Clinton’s portrayal in some of the nation’s most established publications, including The New York Times, has been biased—a bias that targets Clinton just for being a woman. But is not only the publications that may have gone astray in their representation of the elections; the journalists themselves seem to have fallen to bias. Recently on September 4th, Kenneth P. Vogel, a well-known journalist and chief investigator reporter at Politico, wrote on Twitter, “Clinton backers’ shaming of the press for reporting anything the Clinton campaign dislikes is rapidly approaching self-parody territory.” With comments like this displayed all over social media, it is difficult for society to obtain an accurate depiction of the presidential election. Furthermore, Clinton’s media appearance reflects on her competition with Trump. As Paul Krugman, a Times columnist, puts it, it seems Trump is “being graded on a curve.”

Unfortunately, the sexism Clinton faces does not stop here. Many claim the questions posed to her at political events and interviews are at best loosely related to her standing as a presidential candidate. On September 8, at her press conference, Clinton was asked a series of six questions, none of which directed their attention on serious national concerns. One of them even outright stated her gender difference, asking, “Do you think you’re treated differently because you’re a woman?” At an interview with the press corps on her campaign airplane, she was given simple and easy-to-answer questions like, “What do you think of your plane?”, “How was your Labor Day weekend”, or “Have you missed us?” The real question is, are these truly the things to ask during a political interview?

But there’s a bigger problem here than the 2016 election or even sexism. Let’s put Clinton’s media presence in perspective by looking at previous political candidates’ appearances. Think about when John McCain ran for president in 2008. Did he not face discrimination for being too old? What about the years Barack Obama ran for president? Did he not face discrimination for being black? There seems to be a trend: regardless of the election year and candidate’s identity, there is almost always is some fundamental characteristic that the media targets as a weakness.