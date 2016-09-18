The Crime Blotter: August 30, 2016 to September 4, 2016

August 30, 2016 to September 4, 2016

Thursday, September 1

4:11p.m., Medical Transport, Pembroke Arch

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Friday, September 2

4:50 p.m., Suspicious Odor, Rhoads Hall

Officers responded to Rhoads Hall on the report of an odor of marijuana. The Officers were not able to determine the source of the odor.

6:26 p.m., Medical Transport, Bryn Mawr College

A student was transported to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

11:38 p.m., Intoxication, Rhoads South

Officers responded to Rhoads South on the report of an ill student. The student, who was suffering from an alcohol related illness, was assessed by Officers and will have a friend stay with her for the night.

Saturday, September 3

2:00 a.m., Intoxication, Athletic Field

Officers responded to an area near Athletic Field on the report of an ill, unresponsive student. The student, who was suffering from an alcohol related illness, was transported by Narberth Ambulance to Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room.

2:14 a.m., Intoxication, Rockefeller Hall

Officers responded to Rockefeller Hall on the report of an ill student. The student, who was suffering from an alcohol related illness, was assessed by Officers and will have a friend stay with her for the night.

There were no other significant incidents to report

Reports courtesy of Bryn Mawr Campus Safety