Big Goals Ahead for the Fords

Haverford’s men’s soccer team had an outstanding season last fall, as they were one of a few teams to host an NCAA regional and came one goal away from a trip to the Division III Soccer Final Four. While last year was a historic campaign for the program, they are not settling for this past year’s success. They came into this season ranked sixth in the country and have their sights set on a trip to Kansas City for the Final Four.

Tournament Play

The Men’s team opened their season on September 3rd at the Brandeis Invitational in Waltham, Massachusetts by defeating Western New England handily by a score of 5-0. The Fords were led by Ben Field ’18, who had 2 goals and an assist in the contest, as well as Will Corkery ’17 who scored a goal on a penalty kick. Though it may seem as though the Fords relied on their veterans, they also had two freshmen, Nick Janelli ’20 and Peter Baroff ’20, each score a goal in their college debuts.

The following day the Fords were faced with the tough task of playing another top ten opponent, Brandeis. The Fords lost by a score of 1-0 after having numerous chances on goal and being unable to put them in the back of the net.

The Fords participated in another tournament on the weekend on September 10th, the Jimmy Mills Classic. The Fords beat Alvernia 2-0 thanks to goals from Peter Baroff ’20 and Tejan Walcott ’17. The goalkeeper, Sam Miller ’17, continued his terrific play shutting out Alvernia into the 83rd minute before being lifted for Chris Gibson ’17, who completed the shutout. The Fords did not have a lot of time to savor the win as they took on #10 Lycoming the following day at historic Walton Field. The home opener began with an early goal by Ryan Hill ’19 thanks to an assist by Tejan Walcott ’17. Ben Field ’18 also found the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Unfortunately, the two-goal lead did not hold up against #10 Lycoming as they evened the score at two goals apiece late and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Road Warriors

The Fords played Stevens to a scoreless draw on September 14th and were led by their stellar goalkeeper, Sam Miller ’17. His five saves and clean sheet throughout the 110-minute contest brings his career goals against average down to 0.98 as he has allowed just 49 goals in 4,486 career minutes. That mark moves him to second all-time at Haverford, just ahead of Tim O’Neill ’80 and his career 0.99 GAA.

Centennial Conference Opener

After a tough mid-week contest in Hoboken, NJ against Stevens, the Fords battled against Centennial Conference foe, Johns Hopkins. The Fords defeated the Blue Jays 3-2 thanks to a strong showing by freshman Nick Janelli ’20, who netted two goals in the first half giving the Fords an early 2-0 advantage. Early in the second half, however, the Blue Jays mounted a comeback after a turnover led to their first goal. The Blue Jays scored their second goal later in the second half. The Fords did not seem rattled by the equalizing goal as they played stellar defense throughout the rest of the second half. Their patience paid off when Janelli ’20 beat the Hopkins keeper on a shot. The shot bounced off of the post right to Peter Baroff ’20, who put the game-winning goal in the back of the net, and sent the Blue Jays back to Baltimore with a loss.

History in the Making

The Fords have won 12 straight Centennial Conference regular season games on Walton Field. The Fords will look to extend their home conference-winning streak when they welcome Washington College to Walton Field on Wednesday, September 28th. They will first play at Stockton on September 21st and then travel to McDaniel to take on the Green Terror on Saturday the 24th.

The Fords are looking to continue their historic success this season as the Fords are looking to make the trip to Kansas City in early December to the Final Four.

Thanks to Justin Grube of the Athletics Department for authorizing the use of Haverford athletics website

Photography by Ethan Lyne