Bryn Mawr Welcomes New Members to the Athletic Department

The 2016-‘17 academic year brings new faces and new changes to the Bryn Mawr Athletic Department. The Owls kicked off the new semester with three new head coaches as well as some structural changes to the department. Kathy Tierney, Head Athletic Director says, “We’re excited about the new additions,” and that throughout the hiring process the department was really focused on building on the strength of Bryn Mawr.

Three head coaching positions were filled: field hockey, lacrosse and soccer. Tierney describes each of the new coaches as very different but each with a “real passion and thirst for division-three athletics and a commitment to the Bryn Mawr mission.” Sports aside, each new coach is a faculty member and will be teaching physical education classes and performing administrative work. Learn a little bit about them below!

Field Hockey: Victor Brady

Victor Brady, the new head field hockey coach, is a graduate of Swarthmore and former assistant field hockey coach at Smith College. Before Smith he was an assistant coach at Denison University. Brady is also involved with USA Field Hockey and has a Master of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Studies from Smith College.

Lacrosse: Kelly Barnes

Kelly Barnes is the new head lacrosse coach at Bryn Mawr. She is a graduate of Georgetown University where she was a standout lacrosse player. After college she played on the USA Women’s National Lacrosse team as well as the professional team STX. She recently spent a season as a lacrosse coach at Radnor High School.

Soccer: Paul Stinson

Paul Stinson is the new head soccer coach at Bryn Mawr. He is a former assistant soccer coach at Haverford, and helped guide their men’s team to success in the past few seasons. Stinson has sixteen years of experience coaching at the collegiate level along with many years of experience at the youth level. He’s a graduate of Kenyon College and is currently completing a Masters Degree in Leadership at Duquesne University.

Along with welcoming the new staff members, Bryn Mawr has also made some structural changes to the athletic department. After an external review of the athletic department was conducted two springs ago, several recommendations were made to improve the athletic department and its place on campus. Katie Tarr was moved from her old position as the head lacrosse coach to Associate Athletic Director. She now works closely with facilities and game management and oversees the fitness center. She is also working to strengthen the tie between training and strength and conditioning. Meanwhile, Courtney Morris has been promoted to Fitness Center Director, and Mary Ann Schiller is working as an Assistant Athletic Director and is working specifically to expand the recruitment process at Bryn Mawr.

With the increase in administrative support within the athletic department, Tierney is excited to pursue some of her own goals for the year such as increasing her contact hours with student athletes and working more closely with SAAC.