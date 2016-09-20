Candlelight Vigil Offers Space for Reflection

On the evening of Friday, September 9th, students, faculty and alumni of Haverford College gathered on Founders Green to share reflections on the many tragedies that took place around the world during the past summer.

The memorial was meant as a way for the community to recall the many horrific and violent incidents that have taken place in the past few months, which include the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the shooting of three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, and the terrorist attack in Nice, France.

“It was a very distressing summer. A lot of horrible things happened,” said Abby Corcoran, HC ‘17. “I was glad that there was a chance to come out and think about them, and reflect.”

Those attending sat in folding chairs or on the grass nearby, holding small white candles that had been passed around and lit prior to the start of the ceremony.

Haverford College President Kimberly Benston opened the memorial by speaking about the summer’s events as “tumultuous reminders that there can be such blatant disregard for life in this world.” Representatives from several student groups spoke briefly, as well as Provost Frances Blase. President Benston then opened the floor to anyone who wished to offer thoughtful comments from the heart.

At first it seemed as though no one would speak. The night was muggy, made hotter by the heat of the candles, and the noise of cicadas filled the silence. Each person seemed content to remain enveloped in his or her own private thoughts.

Then, one student took the microphone, and the reflections commenced.

Several students brought up additional tragic events in other parts of the world. One international student spoke about a flood in South China and a man in Taiwan who was accidentally shot by the Navy. A student from Australia mentioned the refugee crisis taking place there, and his frustration with government policies that left refugees and asylum seekers waiting indefinitely in poor conditions while their requests were “processed”. Alliance of Latin American Students (ALAS) co-head Rafael Moreno ‘17 noted that El Salvador has usurped Honduras as the homicide capital of the world, averaging one killing per hour.

Multiple students voiced the concern that tragedy and violence were becoming so commonplace as to no longer turn heads.

One student, who had lived in the Philippines for five years, described his reaction to the news of killings and corruption in that country: “What struck me is that, as I was talking about it, I took the news as another mundane day in the Philippines…and that’s when I got scared.”

Another student echoed the first, describing how reading the news about his hometown of Chicago had become a process of “reading, and feeling sad” but ultimately “moving on”.

For those accustomed to viewing tragic events from a distance, it can be a shock when violence and hatred materializes in one’s own community. The aforementioned student spoke about an incident involving the appearance of swastikas “at a college close to home”. He described how deeply it affected him.

“I couldn’t get work done that night,” he said. “The one thing I would have wanted was for people to ask ‘How are you?’”. The student left that night with the goal to check in more often on those around him.

Night was descending as the speakers continued to rise. Soon, all that was visible of each person was a pair of gleaming eyes or a bowed head, illuminated by the small circle of light cast by each candle.

Students declared their unwillingness to live in a society which supports violence in any way, emotional or physical.

“The one thing I’m terrified of is being complacent,” one student admitted.

Yet they also recognized that simply refusing to interact with others will not solve the problem. “We can’t escape our communities.” Another student explained. Instead, this generation must set the tone for the future, and lead by both words and example.

As the memorial ended and people stood, it became clear that many of them were crying. Friends hugged. Groups formed, mingled, and then departed one by one, each person to seek peace in his or her own way.