Highlights of the 2016 G20 Summit

The G20 is a group of the 19 most developed economies of the world and the European Union. Every year this summit for cooperation comes together and talks about international finance. This year, the 11th G20 summit was hosted in Hangzhou, China, from September 4-5. Finance Ministers and Central Deputies met a week earlier to draft a document, the communiqué, which addresses collective goals and sets the pace for the global economy.

This year’s communiqué focused on making globalization beneficial for all. Compared with previous communiqués, this year’s highlighted the fight against socioeconomic inequalities and efforts to prevent tax evasion. However, it fell short of expectations due to vague collective commitments for action.

This is no surprise given an IMF recent report showing that the G20 members barely met 45% of their pledges of the 2014 G20 summit, causing trust in the group as the conductor of global coordination in political economy to dwindle. The creation of a blacklist for next year’s summit by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows an attempt to assert authority. The countries and regions that do not show intentions of cooperation with the block may be target of “defensive measures,” according to the communiqué.

One well-publicized moment from the summit was the stalemate of U.S.-Russian cease-fire talks regarding Syria. Attempts were made to have Russian and Syrian air forces target the former al-Nusra Front forces linked with al-Qaida, but they fell through after Syrian government troops resumed their blockade of Aleppo. The joint press conference between U.S. and Russian authorities was cancelled and President Obama attributed the backlash to unexplained “gaps of trust.” However, these gaps appear to have been mended as the two countries had reached an agreement not long after the meeting.

The summit included another historical happening: the U.S.-China announcement of both countries’ decision to formally ratify the Paris Climate Change Agreement. U.S. and China together are responsible for about 38% of global pollution. And since most countries which have already ratified the deal are endangered by global warming, this decision may inspire other countries to follow. The agreement needs to be ratified by 55 countries representing 55% of global emission to take effect; the countries that ratified the deal will then need to cut off their emissions according to their pledge last December.

Xi Jinping, the president of China, was extremely positive about the deal and the summit itself. His closing remarks included an ongoing proposal of the G20: fighting protectionism and eliminating obstacles to trade and international investment to revert the shrinking in world commerce. Europeans and North-Americans warned China that the exchange of goods should be fair in this case, due to the subsidies to sectors such as the metallurgical industry.

The summit’s success is debatable. China did bring development and inclusiveness to the front and invited a record number of guests from the developing world, securing themselves as the most inclusive G-20 host. It is still unclear whether the vague propositions will have any lasting effects, but 20 nations taking the time to try to tackle their problems despite geopolitical and economic differences is a step forward.