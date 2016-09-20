McGinty-Clinton Rally Met with Enthusiasm

On Friday, September 9th, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at a McGinty-Clinton rally at the University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, giving a rousing endorsement for both women candidates, while simultaneously delivering her signature Trump take-down.

The rally, which was hosted by the Penn Democrats club, was held in the Museum’s crowded auditorium, and was packed with students from the University of Pennsylvania and surrounding colleges, Hillary Clinton campaign volunteers and residents of all ages.

The event kicked off with a brief speech made by the president of the Penn Democrats Club, a UPenn junior who worked with Kathleen McGinty on her campaign trail over the summer. Bob Casey, the current Democratic Senator for Pennsylvania, then gave a warm introduction to McGinty, emphasizing the importance of getting students to vote on election day, and then endorsing the Clinton-Kaine ticket wholeheartedly.

McGinty then took the stage, speaking passionately about her time campaigning across Pennsylvania, and expressing her points of privatizing social security, raising the minimum wage to $15, and continuing to support Planned Parenthood and equal pay for equal work. The chant “Pat Toomey is not for us” was heard repeatedly throughout her speech, as she blasted her opponent’s stances on the minimum wage, big banks, and gun control. McGinty also took the time to emphasize student debt reform programs, which garnered much support from the audience of college students.

Warren took the stage after McGinty’s speech, and again emphasized a platform of student debt reform, raising the minimum wage, and of course, preventing Donald Trump from getting into the Oval Office. Warren’s speech incorporated all the fire and passion she brings to the table whenever she [denounces] Trump on Twitter, combined with a sense of humor and determination that makes it clear why McGinty claimed the McGinty-Warren-Clinton combination to be a group of women “fighters”.

Warren blasted Trump on his stances on immigration, as well as his controversial comments made on the campaign trail, and claimed that “that kind of bigotry disqualifies [him] from being President of the United States”.

The rally continued with Warren avidly praising McGinty and Clinton, as well as encouraging everyone to register to vote and show up at the voting booths on election day. Warren concluded her speech by promising that on all her campaign promises “Katie and Hillary and I will be fighting for you”.

Warren and McGinty both received standing ovations as they joined hands and waved to the crowd before exiting the auditorium’s stage.