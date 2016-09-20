Peter Singer Draws Crowd, Sparks Conversation

On Thursday, September 15, students and faculty from the Bi-Co as well as members of the community gathered in Haverford’s Founders Hall to hear Peter Singer, the Ira W. DeCamp professor of bioethics at Princeton University, speak on his work in the field of Effective Altruism.

The Effective Altruism movement takes its root in the argument that if a moral agent can create some sort of positive change in the world without sacrificing something of comparable moral worth, that moral agent has the obligation to do so. Effective Altruists then assert that moral agents must carefully and rationally consider all possible uses of their limited resources and time before acting in the way that results in the most good done for the greatest number of people. Proponents of Effective Altruism argue that the movement distinguishes itself from the narrative that altruistic action constitutes only of the act of occasional charitable giving in that the movement’s principles hold individuals to a higher standard of both intentionality in and dedication to the causes they are furthering.

Singer began his lecture outlining the principles of Effective Altruism, expanding frequently on ways individuals can act in accordance with Effective Altruism in their daily lives and profiling Effective Altruists from across the movement, including Bryn Mawr alumna Julia Wise ’07. Singer similarly profiled charities such as the Against Malaria Foundation and GiveDirectly that he argues are examples of the efficient and effective charities to which the rational Effective Altruist should devote resources.

Concluding his hour-long lecture, Singer asked the audience to choose the charity to which he would donate his speaking fee. The audience voted, deciding that the $10,000 should go to the Against Malaria Foundation.

Following the lecture, Singer opened the room to a half-hour long question and answer session from the audience during which students pointed out some of the controversial aspects both of Singer’s theories on disability rights and the Effective Altruism movement’s focus on charitable giving rather than systemic change. During the session, Sahva Gebrehiwet (HC ’19) probed Singer to justify his arguments suggesting that disabled lives are “worth less” than other lives. Others asked Singer how individuals might work to change problematic systems rather than simply engaging in charitable giving within them. Both questions prompted debate across the audience concerning the validity of Singer’s ideas. As the event concluded, Haverford’s Effective Altruism Club extended to the audience an invitation to continue the debate the following day at a panel discussion in Stokes Auditorium.

According to co-head of Haverford’s Effective Altruism club, Arjun Khandelwal (HC ’17), “the debate about Singer’s stance on disability rights is an important one to have which is why we approved the discussion panel for Friday.” However, Khandelwal argues that “Effective Altruism itself is an ethical framework, entirely separate from Singer’s views on disability” and that “Singer was only invited to talk about Effective Altruism and did not mention anything else in his talk.”

Addressing the problems brought up concerning the Effective Altruism movement as a whole, co-head Maria-Veronica Rojas (HC ’19), states that “the movement, as it is expanding and gaining more support, has moved more in the direction of policy change in addition to the field of high impact charity.”

For those who wished to talk more about Singer’s lecture, Friday’s panel “Ethics and the Ethicist: Perspectives on Peter Singer” offered an opportunity to continue Thursday’s discussion. The panel began as four professors presented four different criticisms of Singer’s work, addressing topics ranging from ableism to food injustice to the role-or lack thereof-of Effective Altruism in initiatives at Haverford’s Center for Peace and Global Citizenship and concluded leaving time for dialogue between the panelists and the audience concerning both Singer’s Thursday lecture and his larger body of work.

Though the events surrounding Singer’s visit to Haverford have officially concluded, the topics they have brought up are far from buried. Indeed, in a time where many students in the Bi-Co are exploring the intersections and interactions between various identities and the power dynamics that result from them, one could argue that the issues that surfaced in Thursday’s lecture are exactly the issues students at Bryn Mawr and Haverford need to explore right now. Similarly, in a time where many students in the Bi-Co are itching to find a way to dismantle our society’s many oppressive systems, one could argue that is has never been more important for students to ask what the most effective and ethical way to do so is.

Though there is not another Singer lecture or “Perspectives on Peter Singer” panel discussion in Haverford’s near future, the discussions that these events started are ones that are imperative to continue as students at Bryn Mawr and Haverford strive to both affect positive change and shape the Bi-Co into a more ethical community.