The Archives Are Alive: Meet Christiana Dobrzynski, Bryn Mawr College Archivist

The archives are not dead. The history of our college and the thousands of students who have made Bryn Mawr College so meaningful is not locked behind steel doors; the archives are waiting to entertain, to inform and to inspire. In March of 2016, Christiana Dobrzynski was hired as Bryn Mawr’s first full-time archivist. As she works to make the institutional history of Bryn Mawr accessible for everyone, Dobrzynski is also embarking on archival projects that will preserve voices from previously undocumented communities. She hopes to bring the college archives to the forefront of the community, explaining that, “we keep things under lock and key, but only so it’s preserved for you.”

In the past, the Bryn Mawr College Archives have primarily focused on administrative documentation. However, Dobrzynski aims to close the gap between the identities that have traditionally been represented in the archives and those identities which have not. In her pursuit to document a wider range of voices, Dobrzynski is currently working on an acquisition from 1968 alumna Judith Mazer. A self-identified “Jewish lesbian of size,” Mazer is working closely with Dobrzynski to incorporate her photographs, audio recordings, drawings of lesbian erotica and other objects into the archives. Not only do these materials hold valuable insight into the feminist movement in the Bay Area and Mazer’s own activism, but they also represent queer and Jewish identities in the Bryn Mawr community. If histories such as Mazer’s are not preserved, so much of what makes Bryn Mawr important is lost.

One of the aspects of her job as college archivist that Dobrzynski is most passionate about is the chance to form a more even-level relationship between the archives and the students, faculty and staff of Bryn Mawr. As one way of doing this, she is collaborating with Digital Collections Librarian Rachel Appel to collect and maintain the social media landscape of today’s students. This form of proactive documentation takes a stance to preserve a more equal representation of student life and opinion. Taking this work further, Dobrzynski hopes that these collections will foster and host discussions on transparency and public access to the Bryn Mawr archives.

Dobrzynski is also working on a collection of oral histories, approved by President Kim Cassidy to accompany this year’s academic programming around the theme of voice. During the planning stage, she is reaching out to the Black Alumni Association and LGBTQIA Alumni Affinity Group at Bryn Mawr for assistance with incorporating underrepresented voices into the history of Bryn Mawr. This more holistic approach to documentation is based on Dobrzynski’s goal to expand the archives to reflect the variety of paths taken by Bryn Mawr alumnae. The significance of voices like these, Dobrzynski explains, is that many activists, especially those who identify as women, did not think what they were doing was important enough to be documented.

Students do not always realize how the archives can be used as a powerful tool for social justice. For Dobrzynski, student voices are critical in defining Bryn Mawr’s legacy and how that legacy is recorded. Under her work and her collaborations, students from every background will be able to see themselves documented in the history of Bryn Mawr. With Dobrzynski’s work to encourage an open and ongoing dialogue about the archives, everyone can use the archives as “a touchstone for deeper conversations.” The archives are not only alive, but they are growing.