Using Privilege for the Better

Growing up in a primarily Latinx, low-income community, I never saw myself as “privileged.” I had no expectations for my future held because my community focused on the now rather than the later. When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, your life is almost forced into that style of living. For me, having privilege would have meant that I did not have to constantly think whether I would have enough money to pay for my basic needs or that people did not make assumptions based solely on the color of my skin. But after four days of intensive social justice conversations and workshops during the Tri-Co Social Justice Institute, I realized that privilege extends farther than I thought. And although I have many marginalized identities, I still have my own privileges.

As a woman of color from a low-income background, my identities have been marginalized by American society. It is difficult navigating in a place and a society that was not designed for me. While the US attempts to flaunt its diversity, the truth is that I have been forced to the outside on way too many occasions. The city I live in reflects that because my family was pushed into a city where everyone shares a similar background. And while I value what my community has taught me over the years, the lack of diversity has also been harmful. My low-income status forced me to go to a high school next to factories; my low-income status limited my resources to get ahead. And despite everything I’ve gone through, there will always be someone telling me that I got accepted to Haverford solely because of “affirmative action.”

I usually hear this sentiment through microagressions. For example, I was often told that I did not have to study as hard for standardized tests because I have a lot of “leeway” as a minority student. What some people do not understand is that to get to where I am, I have to work twice as hard because this space was designed for them and not for me. All that work is undermined when I have to face these types of aggressions towards my identity.

The privileges I hold may not appear evident when I explain these types of struggles. The thing is that, sometimes, we focus on the negatives. I myself am a victim of forgetting about the privileges I do have. But let me be clear: being straight and cis means that I do not have to worry about people questioning my sexuality or gender. These so-called “dominant” identities of mine reduce the amount of discrimination and suffering I endure.

I will never be the most privileged, but I can certainly use the privileges I have to make a difference in our society. Social justice work relies on allies like myself to actively work on changing the cruel realities that our society encompasses. But the word “ally” is not just a noun, it is also a verb. To be an ally, you need to be actively engaging with the social issue in question. Just identifying as an ally is not enough; you must to use your privileges to make others’ lives better. I cannot say I am an ally of the LGBTQ+ community just because I accept people’s sexuality. I also have to actively fight for the rights of queer individuals when their voices are silenced. To be a true ally, one must remain true to the cause and fight for the right reasons, not because being an ally is somehow fashionable.

Privilege comes in many different forms. Once we recognize our own privileges, we can truly start working in changing the world. My life isn’t perfect. But I know I can use the privileges I do have to make a difference. And that’s what I intend to do.