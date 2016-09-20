Youth Leads Haverford Volleyball Forward

After falling just short of a conference championship last year, the women’s volleyball team is ready to win it all this season. After graduating nearly half of the 2015 team, the Fords have added five freshmen and picked up new coaches as well. So far, the season is shaping up to be a good one, with the team posting strong showings in their early matches.

The Fords are 6-3 to start the season, after splitting four matches at their home invite at the beginning of the month and winning all but a conference match against Dickinson since. “The biggest takeaway for us [from the Haverford Invitational] is that we are a very good team and have a lot of room to grow,” first-year head coach Drew Hargrave says. “Watching the film back with our players was valuable because we did a lot of great things on the court as a team but also can see areas of improvement.”

Natalie Pisch ’19 and Maddie Becker ’19 have been standouts for the Fords, leading the team in kills with 66 and 65 respectively. Newcomer Sara Matsumara ’20 chipped in 100 digs, and Hailey O’Mara ’20 is the team leader in service aces, at 15 so far.

The team has been able to work plenty of competitive play into the practices, even with a small squad of just 12 players. “We usually start out with some ball-control drills and position-specific drills, work into team defense and offense drills, and eventually into game-like situations,” captain Abby Keller ’17 says. “Practices have been fast-paced and energetic, and it has been an incredibly positive environment that gets us through tough drills or conditioning.”

Though a preseason Centennial Conference poll showed that Haverford is expected to place sixth in the conference, the Fords think they can win it all. “Definitely our number one goal is to win a Centennial Conference championship and make it to the NCAA tournament again,” Keller says. The team last qualified for nationals two years ago.

Zoe Wong ’18 is also optimistic: “After the Haverford Invitational, I think we all realized that we can compete with NCAA tournament-level teams and have a real chance to make big waves this season if we keep working hard and putting in all our effort towards what is best for the team.”

Coach Hargrave brings years of Division III volleyball experience to the program. As a player at Washington University in St. Louis, she won the national tournament with her team and then racked up three All America selections. She spent the last three years as the assistant coach at Smith College.“I hope to bring a great passion for the sport and an understanding for the level of work we need to put in to reach our goals,” Hargrave says. “I want to give our players the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them each day.”

The Fords play a packed schedule in the next two months, with plenty more matches before the critical Centennial Conference tournament begins. They next suit up Wednesday, Sept. 21, when they hit the road to take on Johns Hopkins.

Photo courtesy of Haverford Athletics