Great Expectations: Economic Policies Abroad May Contribute to US Monetary Policy in the Near Future

As we settle into the fall semester, it is worth looking back on some important decisions that defined global economic policy in the past few months. The global economy is currently situated in an interesting position, one which may have implications for US monetary policy going forward.

For those who do not know, Japan and the Eurozone have been implementing some drastic measures to stimulate economic growth. The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank (ECB) have purchased a large quantity of government bonds (a process known as quantitative easing) and have implemented negative interest rates to boost their economies.

Because the price and yield of a bond are inversely related buying lots of bonds (and therefore increasing the price) will decrease the yield on a bond. This makes it cheaper for individuals and companies to borrow money to spend on economy-boosting goods and services. Setting negative interest rates creates a situation in which it is more profitable for banks to lend money to individuals and institutions rather than keeping the money stored within the bank. From a theoretical standpoint, these actions are meant to stimulate lending, and, consequently, spending.

Yet, despite these extreme measures, the respective economies of Japan and Europe still have not seen the economic growth they anticipated. Now why does this matter to any of us? Apart from the fact that we are part of a globally connected economy, the relationship between interest rates and market stimulation is incredibly important in the US at the moment.

Ever since the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at an all-time low in an attempt to re-stimulate the economy. In a lot of ways, those measures seem to have been successful. The S&P 500, an index based on the market capitalization (see definition below) of 500 large companies listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, reached an all-time high this summer. This past week, data from the US Census Bureau was released saying that median household income in the US jumped by 5.2% in 2015, the largest increase since 1967.

This is a good thing, right? Yes, but good economic data convinced investors that the economy is in a position to handle the adverse effects of higher interest rates, which actually caused the markets to sell off, since higher interest rates are seen as bad for stocks (since people can take the same money they had invested in stocks and now put it into bonds to get a decent yield with much lower risk).

You’re probably wondering, if low interest rates stimulated our economy over the past 8 years, why would we want to raise them? Think of interest rates as a cushion in economic theory. Imagine what would happen if the market were to crash tomorrow. With rates already at an all-time low, the US is no longer in a position to jump-start the economy by lowering interest rates. Raising the rates serves as protection for future adverse economic activity.

I believe the recent events in Japan and Europe may cause the Fed to reconsider their position on raising interest rates. If low interest rates can’t save Japan and Europe today from problematic economic growth, what does that say about what they would do for the US in the case of an impending crisis? Perhaps it would be worthwhile to look for other ways to stimulate the economy in hard times (legal changes, fiscal policy, etc.). While I still believe the Fed will raise rates before the end of the year, recent news in Japan and Europe provokes questions concerning the effectiveness of monetary policy.

Term of the Week